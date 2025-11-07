Polk County Commissioners Approve Tax Exemption to New Business to Build Data Center

by James Coulter

More than 50 new full-time jobs, each with an annual wage 200 percent greater than the county’s average annual wage, will be created now that county commissioners have approved granting a tax exemption to a new business.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Nov. 4, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance granting an Economic Development Ad Valorem Tax Exemption to Fort Meade DC, LLC.

The new business seeks to create 50 new full-time jobs, each paying at least $107,000 in annual wages, which is more than 200 percent of the county’s average annual wage as of 2025.

“The Company also plans to invest $1.2 billion in real property improvements, and $1.64 billion in tangible equipment, to construct and operate a 1,925,000 square foot data center facility in Fort Meade,” wrote Sandra Howard, Deputy County Attorney.

The Property Appraiser reported that, while $14,837,536 in ad valorem taxes will be lost each year during the ten-year tax exemption period between 2029 to 2038, the new business will generate new tax revenue, including $13,159,501 for the school board, $2,040,518 for the Municipal Service Taxing Unit (MSTU), and $474,348 for the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD).

Many commissioners praised the new business for seeking to locate in Polk County, not only bringing high-quality, high-paying jobs, but also generating tax revenue to help fund government services.

“This is a project that I think is our responsibility to bring to Polk County,” said Commissioner Martha Santiago. “It is our responsibility to not only bring jobs, but really good jobs, good-paying jobs….I look forward to the game changer and how it will impact not only Fort Meade but the whole of Polk County. I think this is good for us.”

“Projects like this make a big difference in potentially saving future escalated costs,” said Commissioner Michael Scott. “We are glad you all chose Polk County.”

“There might be concerns about tax exemption..[but] this is really low impact to the majority of our infrastructure,” said Commissioner Becky Troutman. “This [company] is what we need in this county, and I will gladly support it.”