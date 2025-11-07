15th Annual Festival of Wreaths in Bartow

Photo source Polk County Government

The holiday spirit arrives in Bartow as the Polk County History Center hosts its 15th Annual Festival of Wreaths and Silent Auction beginning November 8, 2025.

Visitors can explore the beautifully decorated wreaths adorning the museum’s historic halls at 100 E. Main St., Bartow, each one creatively crafted by local artists, businesses, and community groups.

The festive display runs through December 12, offering guests a chance to bid on their favorite wreaths during the silent auction. Proceeds benefit programs that preserve Polk County’s rich history and support educational outreach.

Whether you’re searching for holiday inspiration or simply want to enjoy the season’s charm, the Festival of Wreaths is a must-see event that celebrates creativity, community, and holiday cheer. Don’t miss your chance to take home a stunning wreath while supporting a great cause this holiday season.