12
More Than $207 Million Approved for New Mulberry Fire Rescue EMS Station

by James Coulter

A new fire rescue EMS station in Mulberry is closer to being constructed now that county commissioners have approved $207,090 for architectural and engineering (A&E) services.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Nov. 4, the Polk County Board of Commissioners (BoCC) approved a consultant services authorization (CSA) with CMHM Architects for Architectural and Engineering to provide services toward a new fire EMS Station.

The Willow Oak Fire Rescue EMS Station Building is slated to be constructed on county-owned property located at 4145 Willis Road in Mulberry. Approximately $207,090.00 in funds are currently budgeted and available within the Emergency Medical Millage Fund to help finance the A&E services.

 Commissioner Martha Santiago commended county staff for locating the property for the project: “I know this was a long-time pursuit to find land. I thank you for sticking to it and finding a location.”

