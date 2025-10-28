Two Lakeland Women Arrested for Sexual Cyber Harassment

Two Lakeland women, 36-year old Kristina Taylor and 36-year old Tara Johnson were arrested Monday evening, October 27, 2025 for distributing digital sexually explicit images of a man without his permission. The images were sent to the victim’s new girlfriend after his ex-girlfriend (Taylor) and her friend (Johnson) found out he was dating someone new.

The investigation began on Thursday, October 16, 2025 when the Polk County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the alleged sexual cyber harassment.

Deputies discovered that a former girlfriend of the victim had shared sexually explicit and private photos and videos with another person without his permission. The images were then sent to the victim’s new girlfriend.

The former girlfriend (Taylor) is accused of sharing the digital files with her friend (Johnson).

Ms. Johnson told PCSO detectives that she had concerns about the victim’s character, so when she found out that he had a new girlfriend, Johnson reached out to the woman via Facebook and a line of communication was established among the women via text messaging. She then sent the explicit photos and video (of the victim and Taylor) to the new girlfriend.

“Sharing intimate and personal images of someone without their permission can cause harm to the reputation of the victim. And the motivation to do something like this to someone is typically out of spite, anger, or jealousy. It serves no purpose other than to humiliate or intimidate.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

Detectives determined that both Kristina Taylor and Tara Johnson electronically disseminated sexually explicit images of the victim without his consent, and contrary to his expectation of privacy. The two women were arrested and booked-in at the Sheriff’s Processing Center and charged with Sexual Cyber Harassment (M1).

Kristina Taylor told detectives she is a partner in an insurance business.

Tara Johnson is the Executive Director of Hope House in Bartow