Allison
Allison

Spooky Fun Awaits at Ridge Community High School’s Trunk or Treat

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening at Ridge Community High School’s Trunk or Treat on October 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 500 Orchid Drive. This family-friendly Halloween celebration will feature a Haunted House, Boo Trail, delicious food trucks, and a festive costume competition.

Guests can stroll through creatively decorated trunks, collect candy, and enjoy a safe and exciting night of Halloween fun.

The event is open to all ages, but please note — no masks for adults. Whether you’re looking to show off your costume, grab some tasty treats, or enjoy spooky entertainment, this event has something for everyone. Bring your family, friends, and Halloween spirit for an unforgettable night!

For more information, contact [email protected]. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Halloween with the Ridge Community!

Allison
