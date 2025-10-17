Bartow Tire Collection Event Helps Keep Polk County Beautiful

Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. invites residents to take part in the upcoming Bartow Tire Collection Event on Saturday, October 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at C Wilson Equipment Co., 2301 US Hwy 17 S., Bartow.

This free event offers residents and agricultural landowners an easy way to properly dispose of up to 24 standard vehicle tires per vehicle. Semi, tractor, and off-road tires will not be accepted, and businesses are not permitted to participate. Legal hauling limits will be strictly enforced to ensure compliance with Florida Administrative Code regulations.

The initiative aims to reduce illegal dumping, promote environmental stewardship, and keep local communities clean and safe.

For more information, contact Keep Polk County Beautiful, Inc. at (863) 875-8911 or visit keeppolkcountybeautiful.org.

Together, residents can help “Keep Polk County Beautiful” one tire at a time.