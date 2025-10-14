Step Back to the ’80s for a Totally Tubular Murder Mystery at Bartow Library

Calling all detectives with a flair for the neon! The Bartow Public Library is hosting an 80’s Prom After Hours Murder Mystery on October 17th from 6–8 p.m. for ages 16 and up. Step into 1985, where a prom night turns into a night of intrigue and investigation — and it’s up to you to solve the crime!

Costumes are encouraged (think big hair, bright colors, and shoulder pads). Registration is required, so grab your spot today by calling 863-534-0131. It’s gonna be totally radical!