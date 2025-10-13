Trunk-or-Treat Takes Off Tonight at Bartow Executive Airport

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of Halloween fun at the Trunk-or-Treat event happening tonight, October 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Bartow Executive Airport.

This family-friendly celebration will feature decorated trunks filled with candy, face painting, food trucks, and a chance to see aircraft up close. Children are encouraged to come dressed in costume and enjoy a night of festive activities on the airside of the airport. Admission is free, and the event promises fun for all ages.

Sponsored by Ewing, Blackwelder & Duce Insurance, the Trunk-or-Treat event offers the community an opportunity to combine Halloween excitement with a unique aviation experience.

With candy, costumes, and airplanes all in one place, it’s set to be a memorable evening for Bartow area families.