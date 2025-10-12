2nd Time In A Week PCFR Polk Involved Crash Sunday Crash Was A Level One Mass Casualty Incident In Bartow

Bartow, Fla. (Oct. 12, 2025) — While responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens, a Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) Battalion Chief was involved in two-vehicle crash.

Five individuals, including one trauma alert patient, received treatment and transport by ground ambulances. Due to the number of patients, PCFR members triggered a Level One Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) response.

The crash occurred around 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 640 and Mimosa Avenue in Bartow. When additional crews arrived on scene, they treated and transported the five patients from the second vehicle by ambulance to local hospitals. The PCFR Battalion Chief did not have any injuries.