Chevrolet Revs Up Truck Month: Exclusive Deals on America’s Favorite Pickups

DETROIT — October has arrived, and for truck enthusiasts, that means one thing: Chevrolet Truck Month. The iconic American brand is rolling out a slate of limited-time incentives designed to make it the perfect time to snag a new Chevy pickup, from rugged workhorses to off-road adventurers. With deals kicking off today and running through the end of the month, Chevrolet is celebrating its legendary truck heritage while spotlighting innovations in capability, technology, and electrification.

Truck Month has long been a staple in the automotive calendar, offering buyers enhanced rebates, low-APR financing, and lease specials on Chevrolet’s full truck portfolio. This year, amid a competitive market for light- and heavy-duty pickups, Chevy is pulling out all the stops to maintain its edge against rivals like Ford and Ram.

Spotlight on the Chevrolet Truck Lineup

Chevrolet’s truck family is built for versatility, blending brute strength with modern smarts. Here’s a quick rundown of the key players available now:

Silverado 1500: The full-size flagship that’s been a sales juggernaut for decades, the 2025 Silverado 1500 starts at around $37,000 for the base WT trim and climbs to premium levels like the High Country at over $60,000. It boasts a max towing capacity of 13,300 pounds, innovative features like the Multi-Flex Tailgate for easier loading, and off-road-ready variants such as the ZR2 with Multimatic DSSV dampers. New for 2025: Fresh colors like Cypress Gray and Riptide Blue, plus 20-inch gloss black wheels on select models.

Silverado HD (2500HD and 3500HD): For those needing serious hauling power, the heavy-duty duo delivers up to 36,000 pounds of towing capacity on the 3500HD with a gooseneck hitch. Starting around $45,000 for the 2500HD, these beasts feature Duramax Turbo-Diesel options pushing 470 horsepower and advanced trailering tech like Transparent Trailer View. They’re ideal for contractors, farmers, or anyone tackling heavy loads with ease.

Colorado: Chevy’s midsize powerhouse offers nimble handling without sacrificing muscle, with a max tow rating of 7,700 pounds and payloads up to 1,710 pounds. Starting at about $30,000, the 2025 Colorado shines in Trail Boss and ZR2 trims for off-roading, complete with a Multi-Flex Tailgate and available 310-horsepower TurboMax engine. It’s the go-to for urban adventurers who want capability in a more maneuverable package.

Rounding out the electrified side, the Silverado EV brings zero-emissions torque with up to 664 horsepower and a 440-mile range, starting at $75,000 for the Work Truck edition. While not always the star of Truck Month deals, it’s gaining traction as Chevy pushes toward a greener fleet.

Sweet Deals to Sweeten the Ride

This Truck Month, Chevrolet is stacking incentives to move inventory. Highlights include:

Up to $4,500 in cash rebates on select 2025 Silverado 1500 models, plus $4,000 on the Silverado EV.

Low financing rates like 3.9% APR for 60 months or 4.9% for 72 months on Silverado 1500 purchases.

Lease specials starting at $399 per month for 36 months on the Colorado, with $4,679 due at signing.

Bonus cash allowances of up to $500 on new 2025 Silverados, valid through October 31.

These offers vary by region and trim, so shoppers should check with local dealers for the best fit. Military, educator, and first-responder discounts add extra savings on top.

As supply chains stabilize and consumer demand for trucks remains red-hot, Chevrolet’s Truck Month is more than a sales event—it’s a nod to the hardworking spirit that defines the brand. Whether you’re upgrading your daily driver or outfitting for the jobsite, now’s the time to hit the road with a Chevy. Head to your nearest dealership or chevrolet.com to explore inventory and lock in these deals before they truck away.