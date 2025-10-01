Ford’s Q3 2025 U.S. Sales Climb 8.2%, Fueled by Robust Demand for Trucks, SUVs, and Electrified Lineup

Automotive Desk October 1, 2025

DETROIT — Ford Motor Company kicked off the final quarter of 2025 on a high note, announcing an 8.2% year-over-year increase in U.S. vehicle sales for the third quarter. The automaker delivered 545,522 units from July through September, surpassing last year’s Q3 total of 504,039 and underscoring sustained consumer appetite for its iconic trucks, versatile SUVs, and growing electrified portfolio.

The results, released Wednesday morning, highlight Ford’s strategic pivot toward hybrid and electric options amid evolving market dynamics, including tariff pressures and shifting buyer preferences. Year-to-date, Ford’s U.S. sales stand at 1,658,908 vehicles, reflecting a solid 7.2% gain over the first nine months of 2024.

Trucks and SUVs Drive the Momentum

Ford’s bread-and-butter segments—trucks and SUVs—continued to anchor the quarter’s success. Truck sales, encompassing pickups and vans, rose 7.4% to 313,654 units, with the F-Series lineup posting 207,732 deliveries—a 4.7% uptick. That brings the F-Series’ year-to-date tally to an impressive 620,580 trucks, outpacing its closest rival by an estimated 170,000 units and solidifying its throne as America’s best-selling truck family.

Ford Super Duty

The compact Maverick pickup also shone, achieving a Q3 record with 34,848 sales (up 9.3%) and 120,904 units year-to-date (up 10.9%). Commercial vans like the Transit surged 32.3% in the quarter to 42,503 units, bolstering Ford’s dominant 43% share in Class 1-7 trucks and vans.

On the SUV front, sales climbed 9.7% to 222,601 vehicles. The redesigned Expedition large SUV delivered its strongest Q3 in two decades, with 21,844 units sold (a 47.4% leap). The Bronco family, including the Bronco Sport, totaled 68,681 sales (up 11.9%), while the Explorer—fresh off a mid-cycle refresh—jumped 33.3% to 55,000 units in Q3, pushing year-to-date figures to 160,929, the highest since 2018.

Ford Expedition

Car sales, though a smaller slice of the pie, edged up 2.5% to 9,267 units, entirely driven by the Mustang’s enduring appeal.

Electrified Vehicles Hit Record Highs

A standout story within the numbers is Ford’s electrified vehicle segment, which accounted for 15.7% of total sales and posted a 19.8% increase to 85,789 units in Q3. This includes 30,612 fully electric vehicles (up 30.2%) and 55,177 hybrids (up 14.7%). Year-to-date, electrified sales reached 242,298—up 16.5%—surpassing the combined totals of rivals General Motors and Stellantis.

The Mustang Mach-E led the EV charge with its best quarter ever at 20,177 units (up 50.7%), while the F-150 Lightning electric pickup moved 10,005 units (up 39.7%), retaining its crown as the top-selling electric truck in America.

“This quarter’s growth showcases our portfolio’s unmatched flexibility and breadth,” said Andrew Frick, president of Ford Blue and Model e. “We saw strong performance in gas, hybrid, and electrified powertrains, while at the same time growing our paid software solutions, all embedded in vehicles such as Expedition, Explorer and F-150.”

Ford also maintained its leadership in fleet and specialty markets, holding a 60.6% share of police vehicle sales (up 9.6 points year-over-year).

Broader Context and What’s Next

The Q3 gains come against a backdrop of economic headwinds, including proposed tariffs on imports and moderating consumer spending. Yet, Ford’s results outpaced the industry’s projected 6.2% Q3 growth, per Cox Automotive forecasts, signaling resilience in its core U.S. operations.

Looking ahead, Ford teased upcoming launches to sustain the momentum. The rugged Explorer Tremor, boasting a 400-horsepower EcoBoost V6 and enhanced off-road prowess, and the street-tuned F-150 Lobo—with its lowered suspension, 5.0-liter V8, and performance styling—are set to hit dealerships in Q4, broadening the brand’s appeal to adventure seekers and urban enthusiasts alike.

As the automotive landscape evolves toward electrification and sustainability, Ford’s balanced approach—blending high-volume trucks with innovative EVs—positions it well for a competitive 2026. Investors and analysts will watch closely for Q4 results, which could cap off a banner year for the Blue Oval.

This article is based on Ford's official Q3 sales release and industry reports.