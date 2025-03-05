Ford Pro Launches LocateFordWorkTrucks.com, a Tool to Find Upfitted Vehicles Fast

This intuitive platform, developed in collaboration with and powered by Work Truck Solutions®, provides customers with a new tool to search the nationwide inventory of upfitted versions of Ford F-Series Super Duty® Pickup and Chassis Cab, America’s No. 1 heavy duty truck; Ford Transit, America’s No. 1 commercial van; E-Transit™, America’s No. 1 electric cargo van; and more.

“This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment of Ford Pro and Work Truck Solutions to provide unparalleled tools that serve customers on their journey and strengthen the ability of dealerships to deliver what their buyers need, all while adding efficiency and value to the entire commercial vehicle ecosystem,” said Kathryn Schifferle, founder and Chief Vision Officer at Work Truck Solutions.

LocateFordWorkTrucks.com transforms the way businesses find and acquire upfitted vehicles by providing instant access to a comprehensive inventory of work-ready trucks and vans.

LocateFordWorkTrucks.com, accessible via FordPro.com, allows customers to instantly locate in-stock, upfitted work trucks at Ford dealers nationwide, from Maverick® to F-750®. Advanced Search: Powered by Work Truck Solutions’ advanced search technology, the platform offers easy-to-navigate filters for make and model type, upfit type, vehicle class, fuel type, and more, helping customers find the perfect vehicle configuration for their specific need or industry.

The Ford Pro Upfitter (FPU) program, formerly Qualified Vehicle Modifier (QVM), establishes strong cooperation between Ford Pro and final-stage vehicle manufacturers. This collaboration not only helps ensure that aftermarket companies have strong quality operating systems, but also helps provide a seamless, end-to-end customer experience — from initial selection to final delivery. Dealers utilizing Ford Pro Upfitters can now view and track those vehicles as they progress through the process. Upfitters can apply via the Ford Pro website.

Ford Pro is also enhancing data integration with its upfitters to improve customer experience and efficiency by seamlessly tracking inbound vehicles to their facilities. Qualified upfitters are also now integrated into the Ford Pro website, providing co-marketing opportunities and increased visibility. Ford Pro upfitting solutions simplify the upfitting experience:

Customers can locate and directly engage with Ford Pro-qualified upfitters in their area using an online tool. Upfitter Pools: Ford Pro is piloting transparent visibility to upfitter inventory, allowing customers to view readily available chassis located at upfitters, further accelerating the modification and delivery process.

Ford Pro is piloting transparent visibility to upfitter inventory, allowing customers to view readily available chassis located at upfitters, further accelerating the modification and delivery process. Vehicle Integration System 2.0: The Ford Pro Vehicle Integration System 2.0, available with some Ford products, digitally connects the upfit to the vehicle to reduce the need for aftermarket upfit equipment control modules, hard switches, and secondary control panels and provides a single point for vehicle signals and data.

Esteban Plaza-Jennings, Ford Pro upfit strategy manager

“Ford Pro is connecting upfitters, dealers, and commercial customers to simplify the customization process and integration of equipment into vehicle systems,” said Plaza-Jennings. “There’s a reason Ford has been the commercial vehicle leader for 40 years1 — our commitment to fostering strong relationships with customers and upfitters alike helps everyone build on a proud legacy of productivity.”

To explore the full range of Ford Pro upfitting solutions, visit FordPro.com.