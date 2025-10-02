Things to Do in Polk County This Weekend: October 2–4

Polk County is packed with events this weekend, offering something for everyone—from family fun and fitness to food, festivals, and cultural celebrations.

October 2–4

World Wake Association Championship at Lake Silver in Winter Haven brings top athletes for an action-packed weekend on the water.

Friday, October 3

October First Friday Cookie Carnival in Downtown Lakeland’s Munn Park, 6–9 p.m., featuring sweet treats, vendors, and community fun.

Saturday, October 4

Mayor’s 5K in Haines City kicks off at 7:30 a.m.

Ashley Gibson Barnett Museum of Art Fall Family Festival in Lakeland, 10 a.m.

Hispanic Heritage Festival at Spence Park in Mulberry, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Winter Haven Fire Station Open House, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Winter Haven Library Saturday Matinee showing Jurassic World: Rebirth (PG-13), 11 a.m.

Camp Wingmann Fall Family Festival in Avon Park, 11 a.m.

Mid Florida BBQ & Brews Festival at Eagle Ridge Mall, 1–8 p.m.

Whether you’re looking for fitness, food, or family activities, Polk County has it all this weekend.

