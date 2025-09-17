Saddle Up, Bartow—It’s Time for a Boot Scootin’ Good Time at Friday Fest! 

Get ready for a night of Western-style fun as Friday Fest returns to downtown Bartow this Friday, September 19th, from 6–9 PM!

This month’s theme brings all the charm of the Wild West with something for everyone:

-Enjoy live music by George Morris & the Lariat Band

-Learn a few moves with line dancing lessons

-Meet horses, ponies, and donkeys

-Admire rides at the Car & Jeep Show

-Test your aim in cornhole games

-Enter the Best Dressed Cowboy & Cowgirl Contest

-Explore unique finds from local art & craft vendors

Bring the whole family for an evening of food, fun, and festivities under the stars.

Location: Downtown Bartow



Sponsored by Jazzercise Bartow & the Junior Service League of Bartow

It’s going to be a “Boot Scootin’ Good Time”—don’t miss it!