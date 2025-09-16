65 Yr Old Lakeland Man Struck And Killed On US 98 In Bartow

A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle in Bartow Monday evening, September 15, 2025, and the crash is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched at around 7:55 pm to the intersection of US 98 and Lyle Parkway in Bartow. Upon their arrival, the victim was found with fatal injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that was involved was not injured, and remained at the scene for the investigation.

The victim was a 65-year old male from Lakeland. Traffic Homicide detectives are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin who are out of state.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2022 BMW X6 was traveling north in the inside lane of US 98 at about the speed limit of 45 mph. The victim was struck while also occupying the inside lane.

There is no crosswalk at this intersection.

Northbound US 98 was closed for approximately four hours while detectives and forensic investigators remained on scene.

No criminal charges are anticipated, but the investigation is ongoing.