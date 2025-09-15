Profesional Engineering Services Approved for Lake Marion Boat Ramp

Professional Engineering Services Approved for Lake Marion Boat Ramp

by James Coulter

A larger boat ramping with more parking spaces and better maneuverability will be coming soon to Lake Marion now that Polk County commissioners have approved engineering services.

At their regular meeting on Tues. Sept. 2, the Polk County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) voted unanimously to approve a consultant services agreement Dewberry Engineers Inc. to provide proffesional engineering services for a boat ramp at Lake Marion.

Located northwest of Lake Hatchineha, Lake Marion currently has public boat launching access on the southwest side of the lake; however, a larger ramp has been proposed for the northeast side.

“Parking and maneuverability are limited,” the agenda item explained. “Additionally, the current launching facility is located off a 90-degree corner along Jim Edwards Road, making it difficult to safely back into the facility due to passing traffic.”

The proposed boat launch area will provide “a larger boat launching facility with ample parking, better maneuverability, and safer year-round access.”

The engineering agreement would permit Dewberry Engineers to provide “permits, construction plans and specifications for a boat ramp, dock, access road and parking facilities for boat launching.”

Funding for the proposed ramp is available in the Parks and Natural Resources CIP within the East Park Impact Fee District Fund and Lake and River Enhancement Trust Fund.

County Manager Bill Beasley stated that he and County Staff will be seeking state and federal grants to cover the cost of the project’s construction.

“The logic behind that is that the state looks for shovel-ready projects,” he said. “If we can pay for that design, we can get that project shovel ready, then I think we get a higher priority from the state because now the project is ready to go. The state wants their money spent quickly, and it’s not though the planning or design process.”

Once the new ramp is complete, the old ramp will be decommissioned, as the new ramp will provide better parking, a more stabilized area, and it will allow for more people to access the lake, explained Gaye Sharpe, Director, Parks & Natural Resources Division.