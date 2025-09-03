Celebrate Fall at Bartow’s Annual Festival This September!

Get ready for a “crisp,”’colorful day of family fun at the Bartow Fall Festival — a beloved tradition packed with seasonal charm and activities for all ages!

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 10 AM – 3 PM

Location: Main Street, Bartow (180 S Central Ave)

Enjoy:

• Delicious food & treats

• Classic carnival games

• A charming pumpkin patch

• Local artisan vendors

• Face painting & kids’ activities

• Tractor displays & more!

Come wander through downtown Bartow, savor tasty bites, discover unique handmade goods, and make memories with friends and family. Fall is here — and we’re celebrating big!

Vendors welcome! Sign up at: www.mainstreetbartowfl.com

Questions? Call (863) 519-0508