73.9 F
Winter Haven
Thursday, September 4, 2025
Allison
Allison
- Advertisement -

Latest Posts

Celebrate Fall at Bartow’s Annual Festival This September!

120

Get ready for a “crisp,”’colorful day of family fun at the Bartow Fall Festival — a beloved tradition packed with seasonal charm and activities for all ages!

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time: 10 AM – 3 PM
Location: Main Street, Bartow (180 S Central Ave)

Enjoy:
• Delicious food & treats
• Classic carnival games
• A charming pumpkin patch
• Local artisan vendors
• Face painting & kids’ activities
• Tractor displays & more!

Come wander through downtown Bartow, savor tasty bites, discover unique handmade goods, and make memories with friends and family. Fall is here — and we’re celebrating big!

Vendors welcome! Sign up at: www.mainstreetbartowfl.com
Questions? Call (863) 519-0508

author avatar
Allison
See Full Bio
Allison
Allison

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

- Advertisement -

Don't Miss

Advertise

Links

Stay connected

© 2021 WinterHavenDaily.com | All rights reserved.