Celebrate Fall at Bartow’s Annual Festival This September!

Get ready for a “crisp,”’colorful day of family fun at the Bartow Fall Festival — a beloved tradition packed with seasonal charm and activities for all ages!
Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025
Time: 10 AM – 3 PM
Location: Main Street, Bartow (180 S Central Ave)
Enjoy:
• Delicious food & treats
• Classic carnival games
• A charming pumpkin patch
• Local artisan vendors
• Face painting & kids’ activities
• Tractor displays & more!
Come wander through downtown Bartow, savor tasty bites, discover unique handmade goods, and make memories with friends and family. Fall is here — and we’re celebrating big!
Vendors welcome! Sign up at: www.mainstreetbartowfl.com
Questions? Call (863) 519-0508