Man Who Sold 65 Year Old Woman Cocaine That Killed Her Is Charged With 1st Degree Murder

A Bartow man who has been in the Polk County Jail since last year was indicted by a grand jury for 1stDegree Murder during the Distribution of a Controlled Substance (FC) on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

On September 7th of last year, 48-year old Troy Cortez Walker sold cocaine to 65-year old Irene Anderson of Bartow, who died after consuming it. An autopsy revealed that Ms. Anderson’s cause of death was acute cocaine toxicity.

Walker was arrested by detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on October 25, 2024, and charged with: Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell (F2), Possession of a Firearm (F2) and Ammunition (F2) by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of Marijuana (M1) and Drug Paraphernalia (M1).

Four days later, Walker was additionally charged with: Conspiracy to Sell Cocaine (F3, 6-counts), Conspiracy to Sell Oxycodone (F3, 2-counts), and Unlawful Use of 2-Way Communication Device (F3).

“Drug dealers are parasites in our communities who not only distribute illegal narcotics, but they also spread addiction, suffering, and death. I am very pleased with the work on this investigation by my detectives from the Organized Crime Unit, the Tactical Drug Unit, and the Homicide Unit, as well as the State Attorney’s Office. Troy Walker is a danger to society and should be locked away for a very long time.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff