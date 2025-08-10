Polk Continues It’s Crack Down on Bus and School Zone Violations Including New Cameras Installed In Lakeland

Polk County students head back to class Monday, August 11, and local officials are making safety a top priority. Both on the road and in school zones.

The Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) Safe Stop bus camera program is returning for the new school year after its regular summer break. The pause allowed the district and its law enforcement partners to prepare for the year ahead and implement updates required under a new state law that took effect July 1. That law now requires a clearer appeals process for drivers who are cited ( NEW LAW CHANGES HOW SCHOOL BUS CAMERA FINES ARE HANDLED IN POLK COUNTY AND THE STATE )

Under the program, school bus stop-arm cameras automatically record violations when drivers pass a stopped bus. The footage is reviewed, and citations are issued to the vehicle’s registered owner. Since its initial launch last year, the program recorded nearly 13,000 violations, underscoring the risks students face when crossing the street to or from a bus.

PCPS says the updated appeals system will give drivers a defined process to contest tickets, and the system will be in place in time for the first day of school. Sheriff Grady Judd has repeatedly stressed the importance of the program, calling it a “life-saving” measure to protect children.

In addition to bus safety, Lakeland is adding another layer of enforcement called speed detection cameras in school zones. City commissioners approved installing 14 cameras at nine schools to catch drivers exceeding posted limits during school hours. Officials say warnings will be issued during an initial grace period, but fines will follow for repeat or excessive speeding ( LAKELAND’S SCHOOL ZONE SPEED CAMERAS SET TO BEGIN ENFORCEMENT IN OCTOBER )

Law Enforcement Will Be Out Making Sure Drivers Follow The Law

Local leaders hope the combined enforcement will change driver behavior, reduce dangerous passing, and make school zones safer.

Key Safety Reminders for Drivers:

Always stop for a school bus when its stop arm is extended and red lights are flashing—unless traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway. Pay attention to reduced speed limits in school zones, typically in effect during drop-off and pick-up times. Expect to see both law enforcement officers and automated cameras monitoring compliance.