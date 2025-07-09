New Law Changes How School Bus Camera Fines Are Handled in Polk County and the State

By Carl Fish – Daily Ridge News

A new Florida law that took effect on July 1 is changing how school bus camera violations are handled across the state, including right here in Polk County.

The law, passed unanimously in both the Florida House and Senate earlier this year, gives drivers the right to immediately contest a violation issued by a school bus camera. This is a major shift from the previous setup, where drivers had to wait 30 days for the violation to escalate into a formal traffic citation before they could challenge it in court.

Both of Polk County’s state senators, Senator Colleen Burton and Senate President Ben Albritton, voted in favor of the new law. All of Polk County’s state House representatives, Jennifer Canady, Jon Albert, Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, and Josie Tomkow, also voted in favor of the measure.

While none have issued public statements so far, their votes reflect broad support for reforming a process that many drivers felt was unclear and unfair.

The changes come after a full school year of enforcement through the Safe Stop program in Polk County. Cameras were installed on all 511 public school buses, and thousands of violations were issued to drivers accused of passing stopped school buses. According to Polk County Public Schools, more than 11,000 violations were recorded, generating over a million dollars in fines. Some drivers said they had no idea they were being recorded, while others said they were unable to contest tickets due to delays or lack of information.

Under the previous system, a driver would receive a 225 dollar civil citation. If they didn’t pay it within 30 days, it would automatically convert into a 329 dollar traffic ticket, and only then could they dispute it. That process led to frustration, especially from drivers who claimed they were wrongly cited or never received proper notice. The new law allows drivers to request an administrative hearing right away, without having to pay more or wait longer.

It also bans contracts that reward camera vendors based on how many tickets are issued. In Polk County, that detail drew criticism after reports showed a large portion of citation revenue was going to the camera company Verra Mobility, with additional funds going to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the school district. Under the new law, school districts and vendors must renegotiate contracts to remove performance-based compensation.

The Safe Stop program itself remains in place. Cameras are still operating on all Polk County school buses, and the fine for passing a stopped bus remains at 225 dollars. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has remained firm on the importance of enforcement, telling ABC Action News last year, “Drivers are putting our children at risk, and there is going to be a civil fine if they do that.”

For Polk County families, especially those with children riding the bus this fall, the new law offers at least one change that many had been asking for: the right to a fair and timely appeals process.

Daily Ridge will continue following this issue as the new school year begins.