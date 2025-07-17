How a $90 Million Idea Will Launch Polk County Into Orbit

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge

WINTER HAVEN, FL – Get ready for lift-off! LEGOLAND Florida is preparing to blast guests into a whole new dimension of family fun with the park’s first-ever indoor roller coaster, set to open in early 2026.

The new attraction will be the centerpiece of a fully immersive, space-themed area called LEGOLAND Spaceport 885, inspired by LEGO’s classic space-themed building sets. It’s all part of a $90 million investment by LEGOLAND’s parent company, Merlin Entertainments, marking one of the park’s most ambitious expansions since it opened in 2011.

Photo Provided By Legoland

The indoor roller coaster is designed to give kids and families an exciting but accessible space adventure, with a smooth ride, dynamic visuals, and a story-driven experience that begins the moment you enter the queue. The ride is named after LEGO Space Scooter Set #885 and promises to be the most technologically advanced attraction in LEGOLAND Florida to date.

Alongside the coaster, the new area will feature an interactive queue with cosmic details and LEGO storytelling, a soft play zone for little ones ages 1–4, and a shaded area for parents to relax. Guests can also browse the Orbital Outpost, a themed gift shop loaded with space-themed LEGO sets and souvenirs to commemorate their journey. LEGOLAND officials confirmed the ride will be included with regular park admission and annual passes.

LEGOLAND California is also getting its own version of the attraction — dubbed Spaceport 886, referencing a different LEGO Space Buggy set. The California location will feature a larger buildout, including two additional rides, a Junior Astronaut training zone, themed dining, and retail areas. Both coasters are expected to open in early 2026, although exact dates have not yet been announced.

Photo Provided By Legoland

LEGOLAND Florida continues to grow as one of Polk County’s key tourism draws. With the addition of this new space-themed land, the park strengthens its appeal to young families looking for fresh, interactive experiences that go beyond traditional rides. As the first indoor roller coaster for LEGOLAND Florida, the new attraction is expected to bring more visitors to the area and help sustain local businesses and tourism partners.

For more updates on the opening date and sneak peeks at construction progress, visit legoland.com/florida.