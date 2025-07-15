Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Auburndale Blocking Part Of Recker Hwy

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (July 15, 2025) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a fatal crash investigation involving a pedestrian and a CSX train.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:32 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Recker Highway and Derby Avenue. According to early reports, a pedestrian was fatally injured after being struck by the train.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the train remains stopped, forcing the closure of Recker Highway at Derby Avenue. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

No further details have been released at this time