Traviss Tech and PCPS Introduce Cutting Edge Air Traffic Control Simulator & Program

By Carl Fish | Daily Ridge News

BARTOW, Fla. (July 14, 2025) – Polk County Public Schools has unveiled new high-tech air traffic control simulators at Bartow Executive Airport, giving local students a unique pathway into aviation careers.

The simulators are part of a new program offered through Traviss Technical College, developed in response to a nationwide shortage of air traffic controllers. The advanced technology was created by UFA, a global leader in simulation and speech recognition technologies, and is designed to deliver real-world training in both normal and emergency flight conditions.

“Polk County is one of the few school systems in the country to have similar training equipment used at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” said David H. Wiggs, director of Traviss Technical College. “Our new program is designed to give students an opportunity to enter a career of critical importance and develop the knowledge necessary to become successful air traffic controllers.”

The program uses competency-based tools that allow students to master specific skills before advancing to the next phase. The simulators also offer a cost-effective and safe way to gain hands-on experience in air traffic control operations.

The timing couldn’t be more important. The FAA recently announced incentives to recruit and retain new air traffic controllers, including $5,000 bonuses for trainees and up to $10,000 for those who take positions at some of the hardest-to-staff facilities in the nation. An estimated 3,000 controllers are currently needed to address the staffing shortfall.

David Wolff, CEO of UFA, praised the initiative. “We are proud to partner with Polk County in providing state-of-the-art training to the next generation of aviation professionals. Polk County will join an elite group of programs that can prepare students to join the field of aviation at a truly critical time.”

With this new program in place, Polk County is set to graduate students ready to enter a high-demand field and play a role in maintaining the safety of U.S. airspace.