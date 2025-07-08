AdventHealth Acquires Bond Clinic, Expanding Its Reach Across Polk County

AdventHealth has completed the purchase of Bond Clinic, a longtime physician group based in Winter Haven, marking another step in the health system’s steady expansion across Polk County.

Bond Clinic has been a fixture in the Winter Haven community since 1948, making it one of the city’s oldest and most recognized medical practices. What started as a small, local clinic has grown into a large, multi-specialty organization with over 90 healthcare providers offering care in nearly 30 specialties, including cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, and orthopedics.

The acquisition brings Bond Clinic under the AdventHealth umbrella, further extending the nonprofit health system’s reach in Polk County. AdventHealth already operates hospitals and care sites throughout the region, including facilities in Lake Wales, Davenport, and Sebring, as well as physician practices and outpatient services in communities like Haines City, Winter Haven, and Lakeland.

“Bringing Bond Clinic into our network allows us to build on a shared legacy of providing high-quality, personalized care,” said Jennifer Snider, president and CEO of AdventHealth Medical Group West Florida Division. “We are excited to welcome their providers and staff as we continue to meet the growing healthcare needs of Polk County residents.”

Founded in Central Florida, AdventHealth is one of the largest faith-based health systems in the country, operating more than 50 hospitals and numerous outpatient facilities across nine states. With this latest acquisition, the organization continues to grow its footprint in one of Florida’s fastest-growing regions.

While financial details of the transaction were not disclosed, officials say the focus remains on expanding access to healthcare while maintaining the community-centered approach that Bond Clinic has been known for over the past 75 years.

The integration of Bond Clinic’s providers and services is expected to enhance access to care, specialty services, and coordinated treatment options for residents throughout Polk County and beyond.

As Polk County continues to experience significant population growth, healthcare systems like AdventHealth are positioning themselves to meet the rising demand for services. The addition of Bond Clinic represents the latest development in that effort, combining the resources of a major health system with the longstanding presence of a respected local medical group.