Orlando Health and Watson Clinic Partner to Enhance Healthcare in Polk County and Beyond

Orlando Health, one of the highest quality hospital systems in the southeastern United States, and Watson Clinic, one of the nation’s most respected physician-led practices, have joined forces to provide exceptional care for the community. The collaboration will be actualized in June 2026 with the opening of the Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital.

“By combining our respective strengths, we are able to provide a level of care and service that expands both our capabilities while enhancing patient care,” said Carlos Carrasco, senior vice president, Orlando Health Midwest Region. “Watson Clinic is one of the region’s largest and most established healthcare providers, with over 84 years of deeply rooted history in the community. We’re excited about our alignment with Watson Clinic and the impact it will have on patient care across Florida’s heartland.”

“Watson Clinic is honored to work alongside one of nation’s most respected healthcare organizations on this magnificent project,” said Watson Clinic Chief Executive Officer Jason Hirsbrunner. “This collaboration will provide our devoted patient base with expanded access to the doctors and care they trust most, and it will ensure exceptional healthcare services in our community for generations to come.”

The affiliation will be evident in many areas throughout the hospital. Experts from both organizations have been heavily involved in collaboratively designing the facility, selecting state-of-the-art technologies, and planning the comprehensive services to be offered to serve the community’s needs. On opening day, the Orlando Health Watson Clinic Lakeland Highlands Hospital will open with more than 300 inpatient beds, 69 emergency and observation beds, 11 working operating rooms, four cardiac and interventional suites and 18 beds in an intensive care unit (ICU) that will serve 36 patients at full build-out.

Obstetric services and accommodations will also be prominent on opening day with eight labor and delivery rooms, two special c-section operating rooms and more than 25 post-partum rooms. A 12-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) will debut shortly after the hospital opens.

“This is one of the largest hospital capital investments Orlando Health has made,” added Mr. Carrasco. “It’s a big commitment to the community. But it’s a big commitment because the community deserves it.”



