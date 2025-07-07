Polk County Schools to Raise Varsity Football Ticket Prices for First Time in Over a Decade

Polk County Public Schools (PCPS) has announced upcoming increases to varsity football ticket prices, marking the first adjustment since 2011. The new prices will take effect for the 2025-26 and 2027-28 school years.

The district says the price increases are necessary to help support student-athletes, maintain high-quality athletic programs, and cover rising operational costs.

Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, regular admission for varsity football games will increase from $6 to $7. Another $1 increase is planned for the 2027-28 school year, bringing the ticket price to $8.

“We understand the importance of athletics in our students’ educational experience, and the role these events play in bringing our community together,” said Dan Talbot, senior director of athletics for PCPS. “These incremental adjustments will help us continue to provide safe, well-equipped facilities and meaningful opportunities for our student-athletes, while also addressing increased costs associated with hosting athletic events.”

According to PCPS, the district has maintained some of the lowest athletic event ticket prices in Central Florida. Revenue generated from the increases will go toward improving equipment, supporting transportation, and enhancing security for athletic events across the county.

The district emphasized its commitment to keeping school events accessible to families, with discounted student tickets and season pass options remaining available.

Polk County Public Schools serves more than 10,000 student-athletes and continues to focus on providing high-quality educational and extracurricular opportunities for all students.

For more information about the ticket price adjustments or available assistance programs, contact [email protected].