Polk Officials Warn: Now Is the Time to Prepare for 2025 Hurricane Season

Bartow, Fla. (June 2, 2025) – The 2025 Atlantichurricane season has started and the Polk County Emergency Management team reminds residents and visitors to act now to ensure they are ready for the upcoming storm season.

“Storms don’t wait and neither should you,” said Paul Womble, Polk County Emergency Management Director. “Taking action now can make all the difference when severe weather strikes.”

Prepare Now with These Tips for Developing an Emergency Plan

Build a Seven-Day Emergency Supply Kit

Residents are encouraged to compile an emergency kit that includes enough food, water, medication and essential supplies to last at least seven days. Potential items may include flashlights, batteries, important documents and items for pets.

For more information visit: https://www.polk-county.net/public-safety/emergency-management/disaster-preparedness/

Create an Emergency Communications Plan

Update your family’s communications plan. Establish how your family will stay in contact if separated, be sure to designate an out-of-town contact everyone can check in with. Make sure that everyone has key phone numbers written down, and not just stored in phones. Have a plan that includes the possibility that both power and cell phone service may be out.

Prepare Your Property

Homeowners and renters are urged to review their insurance policies and store important documents in a waterproof container. It is also recommended to create digital backups of essential records.

Trimming low hanging limbs and overgrown vegetation surrounding your home can protect the structure and help keep you and your loved ones safe.

Special Needs Planning

Families with medical needs should also review their emergency plans. Make sure you have a plan for those who may require the use of electrical equipment, oxygen or other special needs.

If anyone in your household requires medical devices or electricity, has mobility or cognitive impairments, be sure to plan for transportation and assistance in advance. A special needs shelter plan may be appropriate during a hurricane or emergency event.

To register for a special needs shelter and/or transportation, visit the Florida Special Needs Registry https://snr.flhealthresponse.com/.

Potential Polk County Public Emergency Shelters

Polk County has 48 emergency public shelters including three pet-friendly shelters and three special needs shelters that can be activated during an emergency. It is important to remember that not all public shelters are automatically activated during an emergency as shelters are opened as needed.

For a list of the 2025 Potential Polk County Public Shelters, click here: https://www.polk-county.net/public-safety/emergency-management/find-a-shelter/

Stay Informed

Residents should also sign up for the local alert system, Alert Polk to receive emergency notifications and follow Polk County Emergency Management on social media for real-time updates and safety information during a storm.

Alert Polk:https://member.everbridge.net/892807736724723/ov

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/polkcountyem

Instagram: @polkcountygovfl

X: @polkemergency

Also, monitor weather via NOAA Weather radio and trusted news outlets.

With forecasts predicting a potentially active hurricane season, Emergency Management officials urge residents to prepare now.

For more hurricane preparedness information visit https://www.polk-county.net/public-safety/hurricane-preparedness/.