Man Arrested After Violent Struggle With Deputies and Emergency Personnel in Poinciana

POINCIANA, Fla. — A man was arrested on multiple charges following a violent altercation with deputies and emergency responders on May 6, 2025, in the area of Bell Tower Crossing West and Sienna Drive, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, arrest affidavit, Deputy Sheriff Black responded to a report of a male experiencing a possible seizure on the roadside. Upon arrival, the deputy encountered Elijah Harrison Howard lying on the ground, holding a syringe. When asked to drop the syringe, Howard initially refused but eventually complied after repeated commands.

Deputy Black instructed Howard to place his hands behind his back. While Howard initially appeared to comply, he suddenly turned and charged at the deputy. In response, the deputy deployed his agency-issued Taser, striking Howard in the lower abdomen, but it was ineffective. Howard then allegedly tore the Taser from his body and wrestled it away from the deputy.

Howard reportedly punched Deputy Black in the face, causing a nosebleed, and continued to resist arrest. Additional emergency personnel arrived to assist, during which Howard allegedly attempted to attack them by kicking, scratching, spitting, and trying to bite.

Deputy Sheriff Matos and another deputy arrived shortly after and found Howard still resisting violently. Despite multiple attempts to subdue him, Howard allegedly continued to kick and swing at responders. Due to his aggressive behavior, an emergency sedative was administered. Authorities were eventually able to place him in handcuffs and transport him to Poinciana Medical Center for treatment.

Howard now faces multiple charges, including three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, five counts of battery on a firefighter, three counts of resisting with violence, and three counts of resisting without violence.