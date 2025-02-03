Polk County Deputies Investigating Shots Fired Call In Poinciana

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shots fired call in Poinciana. The call came around 7 pm. The incident location is in the area of Maple Dr. in southern Poinciana.
According to Meghan Petty, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer “we received a report of gunfire on Maple Drive in Poinciana. We are on scene investigating the incident, but as of now, we can’t find anyone who has been shot. I will keep you posted if there are any updates.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information is released.