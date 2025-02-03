Polk County Deputies Investigating Shots Fired Call In Poinciana

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shots fired call in Poinciana. The call came around 7 pm. The incident location is in the area of Maple Dr. in southern Poinciana.

Shots Fired Call In The Area Of Maple Dr Poinciana

According to Meghan Petty, Polk County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer “we received a report of gunfire on Maple Drive in Poinciana. We are on scene investigating the incident, but as of now, we can’t find anyone who has been shot. I will keep you posted if there are any updates.

Current Map Of The City of Poinciana

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is released.