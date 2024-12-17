Poinciana High School Student Arrested After He Allegedly Brought Gun On Campus

On December 17, 2024, at approximately 0935 hours, Poinciana High School officials notified School Resource Officers that an 18-year-old student, Kori McBride (DOB 04/27/06), was on campus and possibly had a gun in his backpack. Kori McBride ran past school officials and left the property.



This incident prompted a yellow lockdown at Poinciana High School and two other nearby schools. In an effort to locate the subject, Osceola Sheriff’s Office deputies from Patrol, Special Operations, and the Criminal Investigations divisions, along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office helicopter responded to the area.



The subject was located near the high school, off campus, and a firearm was found nearby. It was later confirmed that this firearm was carried inside the student’s backpack while he was at school earlier in the day. Mr. McBride was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with multiple charges, including 3 counts of Disruption of School Functions, 1 count of Possession of a Weapon on School Property, 1 count of Carrying a Concealed Firearm or Weapon, and 1 count of Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) under 20 grams. This was an isolated incident and the matter has concluded.