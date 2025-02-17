Polk Fire Rescue & Polk Sheriff’s Office Working Mass Casualty Crash On Marigold Avenue In Poinciana

The Polk County Fire Rescue & Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a mass casualty level 1 crash on Marigold Ave & Cypress Parkway in Poinciana. The call came in around 6:39pm. The crash involves multiple vehicles and involves 8 injured patients.

According to the units on scene non of the injured are trauma alerts and helicopter evacuation is not needed. A total 5 ambulances are enroute to the scene.

Please avoid the area. This is a developing story. We will update if more information is released.

*A mass casualty level 1 is when there are between 5-10 injuries that overwhelms responding units.