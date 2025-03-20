In Loving Memory Of Retired Polk County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant & Army Veteran Dan Logan Cooley

Dan Logan Cooley, age 69, died March 17, 2025, in Bartow, FL. He was predeceased by his eldest brother Tony, mother Peaches and father Cliff. He is survived by his wife Linda (nee Albritton), daughter Heather (Brian) Turner and grandchildren Anthony and Aurora of Davenport, son Cliff Cooley of Lake Wales, and younger brother Lee (Andrea) Cooley of Scottsdale, AZ.



Born March 11, 1956, in Pompano Beach, Dan earned the rank of Eagle Scout at Troop 240 in Jacksonville Beach and graduated from Fletcher Sr. High School in Neptune Beach in 1974. He served four years in the U.S. Army and graduated from the University of North Florida with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Dan worked for a private security firm and at an auto parts store before a long career at the Polk County Sheriff’s Department as an investigator and Sergeant in Detentions. He was known as the “King of Contraband” which saved hundreds of lives. In his retirement, he worked part-time at Walmart and a local Dodge dealership. Dan also wrote a regular humor column for The Mulberry Press called “Old Coots Giving Advice”. He never stopped helping his community. He would hold presentations at a local elementary school and volunteer at the Luster African American Heritage Museum in Bartow. Every day he found ways to give acts of service to his community. He was a true Christian soldier.



The Family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm Friday, April 11, 2025 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL. A Celebration of Life Service for Dan will follow at 4:00 pm Friday, April 11, 2025 at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family ask to make a contribution in Dan’s name to your favorite charity. Condolences to the Family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com