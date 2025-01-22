In Loving Memory Of Heather Wolfe Godwin, RN

Heather Wolfe Godwin, age 49 passed away January 21, 2025. She was born October 23, 1975 in Bartow, FL to Ralph & Sandy Wolfe.

Heather graduated from Bartow High School class of 1993. She was a Registered Nurse and worked for Good Shepherd Hospice.

Heather is survived by her husband William “Billy” Godwin of Bartow, son Brady Godwin (Taylor) of Lakeland, daughter Riley Godwin (Gregory) of Bartow, parents Ralph & Sandy Wolfe of Lakeland, and brother Jason Wolfe & wife Shari of Bartow. Mother in law Jean Godwin of Bartow. Heather was also survied by many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces ,Nephews and Cousins.

Family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL. A Celebration of Heather’s Life will follow at 3:00 pm Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Heather’s honor to Good Shepherd Hospice. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com