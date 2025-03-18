Dutch Bros Bringing The Energy & A Second Location To Davenport

Dutch Bros Coffee, the renowned Oregon-based drive-through coffee chain, is amplifying its presence in Davenport, Florida, with the introduction of a second location. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to bringing its signature energy and diverse beverage offerings to the Sunshine State.

The inaugural Davenport outlet, situated at 2800 Jacks Road, opened its doors in early 2024 under the local leadership of Chandell Nganga. Building on this momentum, Dutch Bros has unveiled a second location coming to Osceola Polk Line Rd near Fords Garage Restaurant. Another Polk County location is coming to the old Boston Market location (150 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) in Winter Haven. Details on when these locations may be opening has not been released. They are however starting the process to hire: Dutch Bros Searching For Broistas

Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, Dutch Bros has experienced remarkable growth, evolving from a modest pushcart operation to a formidable coffee empire with over 1,000 locations across 17 states as of February 2025. The company’s mission transcends serving beverages; it emphasizes fostering community connections and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Dutch Bros Broista Handing Out Coffee

The menu at Dutch Bros is both extensive and innovative, designed to cater to a wide array of tastes. Coffee aficionados can indulge in classics like the Caramelizer—a rich caramel mocha—or the Annihilator, which features chocolate macadamia nut flavors. For those seeking an alternative to coffee, the proprietary Blue Rebel™ energy drinks offer a customizable energy boost, with a variety of flavors to choose from. Additionally, the menu includes smoothies, lemonades, and teas, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

Dutch Bros’ distinctive approach to customer service sets it apart in the competitive coffee industry. Employees, affectionately known as “broistas,” are celebrated for their upbeat and engaging interactions, creating a welcoming atmosphere that resonates with customers. This emphasis on positive engagement has cultivated a loyal following, often referred to as the “Dutch Mafia.”

The company’s strategic focus on drive-through service aligns with contemporary consumer preferences for convenience without compromising quality. This model has significantly contributed to Dutch Bros’ rapid expansion and its status as a major player in the U.S. coffee market.

The introduction of a second Dutch Bros location in Davenport signifies more than just the availability of quality beverages; it represents the brand’s dedication to community engagement and personalized service. As Dutch Bros continues its expansion across Florida and beyond, residents and visitors alike can anticipate a variety of beverage options served with the distinctive Dutch Bros flair, further enriching the local coffee culture.