Cooking on the Ridge: Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

curry

by James Coulter

I love curry. I love how the blend of sweet and spicy makes Indian food so flavorful. And I love being able to make my food extra spicy by adding hot peppers to the mix.

The only thing I love more than curry is my slow cooker. All you have to do is dump all your ingredients in the pot, turn it on, and let it cook through the day for a delicious meal come dinner time. So, of course, I love being able to prepare my curry dishes with my slow cooker.

And making the entire experience more convenient are curry sauces sold premade in jars. It certainly saves me time measuring and adding all of the different spices. All I have to do is dump the sauce in with my meat and veggies, and I have a scrumptious curry dinner by the end of the day.

I recently purchased my first curry simmer sauce and used it to make chicken tikka masala. The sauce was extra spicy, just the way I love it! The recipe is easy enough: just add the sauce to a pound of chicken and cook.

However, like with all good recipes, it can always be improved with modifications. So, I also added diced onion, fire-roasted tomatoes, and green chilies for added spice. The result was a spicy helping of curry served with white rice and naan bread.

With how easy this recipe is, I certainly expect to prepare it for future meals. Maybe next time I’ll add jalapeno or even poblano and habanero peppers. The spicier, the better.

***

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Ingredients

1 lb. chicken thigh or breast

1 tbsp. minced garlic

1 15. oz. jar curry sauce (like Patak’s Taste of India)

1 diced onion

1 10 oz. can diced tomatoes (fire roasted for added heat)

1 7 oz. can green chilies or jalapenos (optional for added heat)

Directions

1. Cut chicken into bite-sized portions.

2. In a large frying pan, sauté onion and garlic until soft and fragrant.

3. Add the chicken and cook until the meat turns white.

4. Add contents to slow cooker along with sauce, diced tomatoes, and peppers.

5. Cook on high for six hours, or low for eight hours, or until chicken has been cooked thoroughly.

6. Serve with rice and naan bread.