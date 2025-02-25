Cooking on the Ridge: Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo

Gumbo 2

by James Coulter

There are many things I miss about no longer living in Florida. Right now, the one thing I miss most (aside from its lack of snowstorms) is being able to attend Lake Wales Mardi Gras.

I’ve been covering the annual celebration for many years. I’ve even participated in it with the Daily Ridge on their parade unit. I love the food. I love the beads. And overall, I love the atmosphere.

Sadly, since I no longer live in Florida, I won’t be able to attend the event this year. So, to make up for it, I’m going to celebrate Mardi Gras my own way through some good old-fashioned Creole cooking.

I’ve prepared gumbo several times before. I love the flavorful broth prepared with Cajun seasoning with heaping helpings of shrimp and andouille sausages. And poured over rice? It’s…chef kiss.

This year, I plan on preparing the dish for the family for a special Mardi Gras dinner with rice, potato salad, fried okra, and Kings Cake. It may not be as good as attending Lake Wales Mardi Gras, but it’s the next best thing.

Laissez les bons temps rouler! Let the good times roll!

***

Shrimp & Sausage Gumbo (from Delish)

Ingredients

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 medium green bell pepper, seeds and ribs removed, chopped

2 stalks celery, finely sliced

12 oz. andouille sausage, sliced into 1/2″ rounds

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 Tbsp. Cajun seasoning (without salt)

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1 (15-oz.) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 bay leaf

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled, deveined

3 scallions, sliced

Cooked white rice, for serving

Directions

1. In a large, deep skillet over medium-low heat, melt butter, then add flour. Cook, stirring constantly, until roux is dark caramel colored, 12 to 15 minutes.

2. Add onions, peppers, and celery and cook, stirring, until softened, about 8 minutes. Stir in sausage, garlic, and Cajun seasoning; season with salt and pepper. Stir in broth, tomatoes, and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 1 hour.

3. In the last 6 minutes of cooking, add shrimp. Once the shrimp is pink and cooked through, taste and adjust the seasonings. Stir in scallions, reserving some for serving.

4. Divide rice among bowls. Spoon gumbo over. Top with reserved scallions.