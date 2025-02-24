Suspect In Haines City Hit & Run Rams Police Vehicle & Flees Scene On Foot

HAINES CITY, FL–On Saturday, February 22, 2025, at approximately 9:09 PM, Haines City Police Officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run in the area of U.S. Highway 27 and Bates Road, within the city limits of Haines City.



The victim was traveling westbound on Bates Road in her BMW when a male, later identified as 50-year-old Joshua Scott Johnson, driving a U-Haul box truck, hit her vehicle, then began accelerating and pushing the vehicle forward. Johnson then put the U-Haul in reverse and fled eastbound on Bates Road.



Haines City Police Officer Sean Bruner responded to the area of Bates Road near 10th Street North and observed the U- Haul attempt to bypass other vehicles by driving into the grass median. When Officer Bruner activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop, Johnson accelerated towards 10th Street North at a high rate of speed with a total disregard for the safety of other drivers in the area.



Officer Bruner initiated a short vehicle pursuit after Johnson into the Oakland Community and requested assistance from additional nearby units and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit. While at the intersection of 10th Street North and Avenue N, Johnson deliberately rammed Officer Bruner’s marked patrol vehicle, ultimately disabling and forcing the vehicle off the roadway into a private driveway. After intentionally striking Officer Bruner’s patrol vehicle, Johnson continued to flee southbound on 10th Street North until he crashed at the intersection of 12th Street North and Avenue N. Johnson then exited the vehicle and fled on foot, ultimately escaping law enforcement.



Johnson’s black wallet containing identification and bank cards with his name, in addition to a glass pipe with a white residue, was located inside the U-Haul truck. Additionally, the victim in the initial hit-and-run captured a photo of Johnson after he struck her vehicle.



Johnson is now wanted on three counts of Hit and Run, Aggravated Battery on LEO, Driving While License Suspended Revoked, Fleeing and Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Anyone with knowledge of Johnson’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Haines City Police Department at 863- 421-3636 or submit an anonymous tip to Heartland Crime Stoppers at 888-400-8477 or heartlandcrimestoppers.com.

