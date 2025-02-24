22 Year Old Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Haines City Sunday

HAINES CITY, FL– On Sunday, February 23, 2025, at approximately 9:51 PM, the Haines City Police Department was contacted by personnel at AdventHealth Heart of Florida Hospital reporting a patient who arrived at the hospital with a

gunshot wound.



Through further investigation, Haines City officers determined the shooting took place in the area of Avenue I and 13th Street North, within the Oakland community.



The victim, a 22-year-old Black male, was transported to another local hospital for further medical care, where he remains in critical but stable condition. At this time, it is believed this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.



Haines City Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this incident and urge anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident to contact the police department at 863-421-3636 or submit an anonymous tip to

Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477 or online at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.



This is an ongoing investigation. An update will be provided if more information becomes available.