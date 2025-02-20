27 Yr Old Davenport Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide

Traffic Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, for causing a fatal crash in Davenport last year.

The two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning, November 3, 2024, on US 27 at Poitras Road Two.

84-year old Donald Shelby Wright of Davenport died during emergency surgery following the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, 27-year old Paul Castellano Aponte of Davenport was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“My Traffic Homicide detectives are the very best at what they do. They conducted extensive analysis all of the evidence, and determined that this wasn’t a crash caused by carelessness; this crash was caused by reckless operation and a total disregard for the safety of everyone on the road that day.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

The crash data recorder showed that Mr. Castellano Aponte’s Mazda sedan was traveling 101 mph about five seconds prior to the crash. The speed limit in that area is 55 mph.

The Mazda’s speed was calculated to be 71 mph at the time it collided with Mr. Wright’s Ford EcoSport.

Witness statements were consistent with the analysis, saying that the Mazda was being recklessly operated prior to the crash, and was weaving through traffic.

Following his arrest, Mr. Castellano Aponte told detectives that he was speeding because he was tired from working all night.

Paul Castellano Aponte was booked-in at the Polk County Jail and charged with Vehicular Homicide (F2).

Original news release from November 3, 2024:

One man dead following two-vehicle crash in northeast Polk County on Sunday

A fatal two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning, November 3, 2024, in the Four Corners area of Davenport.

Polk County Fire Rescue and deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 8:33am to the crash scene on US 27 at Poitras RoadTwo.

The 84-year old male driver of a 2021 Ford EcoSport SUV suffered blunt force trauma and internal injuries from the crash. He was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Osceola County, but passed away during emergency surgery.

The other driver, a 27-year old male, was treated at the scene. He was the driver of a 2018 Mazda sedan.

Based on evidence and witness statements, the preliminary investigation found that the Ford was northbound on US 27 and attempted to make a left turn (west) onto Poitras Two Road.

While making the turn, the Ford crossed into the path of the oncoming Mazda which was heading south on US 27.

Both men were apparently wearing their seatbelts.

The southbound lanes of US 27 were closed for approximately three and a half hours.

The crash remains under investigation.