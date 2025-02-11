It’s Good to be Bad! The Villains: A Syfy Bartow Celebration of the Bad Guys on Sat. Feb. 15

Villans

by James Coulter

Where’s Batman when you need him? The Joker and other villains will be running amok in Downtown Bartow during Syfy Bartow on Sat. Feb. 15.

This year’s event will be themed to, “The Villains: A Syfy Celebration of the Bad Guys.” As such, the outdoor convention will be celebrating all of the bad guys we love to hate.

As with previous years, this year’s event will feature hundreds of vendors set up in Downtown Bartow, along with other fun activities including a scavenger hunt, costume contest, and even a car show.

Sean L. Serdynski, founder and event organizer for SyFy Bartow, has been hosting the outdoor convention for more than a decade. Every year has a different theme, and this year, he wanted to theme the event to a cast of characters that we love to see the good guys fight.

“I have never, ever celebrated the bad guys,” he explained. “I’ve never given them the main stage, if you will. And I have a lot of the cosplay groups and cosplayers who dress up as villain characters…[and I decided] to make this year all about the villains. It is fun to see all the costumes people are putting together to go along with the theme.”

Syfy Bartow will be hosted in Downtown Bartow on Sat. Feb. 15 from 11 AM to 6 PM. For more information, visit their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/syfybartow

Sean L. Serdynski recently appeared on the Chattin on the Ridge podcast to discuss this year’s Syfy Bartow. Listen to the full episode on Acast: https://shows.acast.com/chattin-on-the-ridge/episodes/ep-53-the-villains-go-to-prom-wangie-ellison-sean-serdynski