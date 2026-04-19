Woman Found Dead Near Plant City Bridge, Investigation Underway

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found deceased Sunday morning near a bridge in Plant City.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a call came into the 911 Dispatch Center at approximately 9:26 a.m. on April 19, 2026, from a person who reported seeing an unresponsive woman near a bridge along Paul Buchman Highway close to Tollar Road.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult female who was deceased. Investigators noted the woman had sustained upper body trauma and was found within a known transient camp in the area.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released as authorities work to notify next of kin.

This remains an active investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.