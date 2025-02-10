Haines City Police Investigating Two Sunday Incidents – First A Shots Fired Call & Second A Vehicle Involved With A Hit & Run Of Bicyclist

HAINES CITY, FL – On Sunday, February 09, 2025, at approximately 2:30 PM, the Haines City Police Department received reports of possible gunshots in the area of Avenue I and 12th Street North, within the city limits of Haines City.



While responding to the scene, officers received a report of a subject in the area who had been hit with a vehicle while riding a bicycle. Additionally, a black Chrysler 200 appeared to have lost control and crashed into the Beulah Baptist Church on 12th Street North.



Detectives of the Haines City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division are actively interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence to determine if the incidents are related. At this time, there are no reports of injuries or property

damage related to a shooting. The adult bicyclist who was hit by the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non- life-threatening injuries. The occupants of the Chrysler 200 fled the scene on foot. Attempts are being made to identify and locate the individuals. Occupants of a second vehicle possibly involved in the incidents were located and are being interviewed by detectives to determine their possible involvement.



An update will be provided if more information becomes available.