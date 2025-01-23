Haines City Teacher Arrested For Inappropriate Sexual Conduct With A Student

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23-year-old Chase Crabb of Kissimmee (Osceola County) for committing sexual offenses against a student at Haines City High School (HCHS).

In January of 2025, a 16-year-old female student reported to her mother that she received sexually charged messages and pictures from her former substitute teacher, “Mr. Chase,”

﻿between December 2023 and December 2024. The victim and Crabb began communicating when the victim was 15. Their contact began over email, then progressed to text messages, and correspondence via Instagram, TikTok, and Discord. Crabb became sexually suggestive in his communications to the victim after discovering she and her boyfriend ended their relationship, sending multiple sexually suggestive messages to her, and pictures of his crotch. He also solicited nude photographs from the victim, and tried to convince her to engage in sexual intercourse with him.

The incident was reported to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), and a follow up investigation was initiated by the DCF and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on January 15, 2025.

Some of the text messages sent by Crabb to the victim include:

10/02/24 – “Uhhhhh, I mean is it wrong for me to be sexually attracted to a minor? WHO SAID THAT”

10/22/24 – “Nah cause they won’t be interesting [adult females] It’s more fun to groom heh”

10/23/24 – “The only time I’d cut your off is if I genuinely felt like if I continued the police would come after me.”

“Sexual exploitation of any child by anyone, in every circumstance is horrific and unacceptable, especially when it’s a substitute teacher. They are trusted to guide and protect our kids, not take advantage of them. When someone in that role crosses the line, it’s a serious betrayal of trust. We’re committed to making sure anyone who harms a child is held accountable and faces the consequences for their actions.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff

“It’s unacceptable and disgusting for any educator to use their position to have inappropriate contact with a student. People who behave this way will be caught, and we fully support the efforts of law enforcement to help protect our students.” – Fred Heid, Superintendent, Polk County Public Schools

Chase Crabb has been charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, both felonies in the third degree.

Crabb was formerly employed as a substitute teacher by Kelly Services, working in Polk County Public Schools. He last worked as a substitute teacher at Haines City High in March 2024, and was later terminated as a substitute by Kelly Services due to inactivity. PCPS did not receive any reports of inappropriate behavior during Crabb’s service as a substitute.