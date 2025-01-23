Bartow City Commission to Hold Public Workshop Regarding Fluoride in City Water

Bartow, FL – January 23, 2025) – The Bartow City Commission will hold a Public Workshop regarding the pros and cons of adding fluoride to the City’s water supply on Tuesday, February 18 from 6 -8 pm at the Bartow Civic Center, 2250 Floral Ave.

Panelists will include Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Lapado and American Fluoridation Society President Dr. Johnny Johnson. Following presentations on both sides of the issue, there will be an opportunity for questions and public comments.

Based on the information and feedback gleaned from the meeting, the Commission will vote on whether to continue to add fluoride to City water at a future regular meeting.