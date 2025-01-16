Cooking on the Ridge: Classic Chicken Salad

chicken salad 2

by James Coulter

Part of my new year resolution this year is to cut back on fast food. As such, I’ve been preparing most of my meals at home.

For lunch, this often involves making mostly sandwiches. Sandwiches prepared from cold cut lunch meats are good. But nothing beats a good tuna melt or chicken salad sandwich.

It’s simple, of course. But my secret is to add a little punch to my salad with a few sprinkles of curry powder and a small pinch of chili powder. A little really goes a long way with flavor.

Otherwise, this recipe is what you would come to expect from chicken salad: mayonnaise, carrots, celery, pickles and relish. If you’re feeling adventurous, add diced apple or raisins.

Of course, you can always substitute the chicken with tuna. Or, if you’re looking for a vegetarian/vegan option, try a can of chickpeas slightly cooked and mashed. Add some mashed avocado for an extra veggie boost.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

12.5 oz. can chunk chicken breast

3-4 tablespoons mayonnaise

1-2 teaspoons mustard, yellow or brown

1-2 tablespoons relish

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 small carrot, chopped

1-2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1. Combine ingredients into bowl and stir together until mixed.

2. Scoop several tablespoons of salad onto bread, toasted or untoasted. Add desired toppings like lettuce, tomato, or pickles.