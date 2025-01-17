Cooking on the Ridge: Lemon Cucumber Mint Ginger Detox Water

water detox

by James Coulter

It’s a new year. You know what that means? New year’s resolutions!

This year, my resolution is to cut back on soft drinks and fast food. I’m not going to cut all of that completely out of my diet, but I want to drink less soda and eat less fast food than what I’m currently accustom to.

However, for January, I have decided to go cold turkey on soft drinks and fast food–at least for this month. Otherwise, I’m strictly eating food prepared at home and drinking nothing but water.

Well, I’m not simply drinking water. I’m drinking detox water made with lemon, cucumber, ginger, and mint. Not only does it taste better than plain water, but it also provides better benefits and nutrients.

Lemons and cucumbers contain water, which help aid in hydration. Ginger and mint reduce inflammation. Lemon and ginger boost metabolism. And ginger helps soothe digestion to help reduce bloating and indigestion.

I didn’t tell anyone I had given up soft drinks for water. However, one week after starting my diet, a family member told me that I looked slimmer and less bloated. So, it seems to be doing it’s job.

If you want to start off with a healthier new year, give this detox water. It’s much more refreshing and rejuvenating than carbonated drinks, and best of all, it has no empty calories.

Lemon Cucumber Mint Ginger Detox Water

3 lemons, sliced

1 cucumber, sliced

2 tablespoons grated ginger

1 bunch mint leaves

1. Rinse ingredients and place into a large pitcher. Fill pitcher with water. Stir until well mixed. Add a few squeezes of lemon or lime juice for added flavor.

2. Drink as desired. Refill when pitcher gets near empty. Add lemon juice as desired. Contents should be good for a week in refrigerator.