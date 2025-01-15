Lakeland Police Make Arrest In Deadly Hit & Run

LAKELAND, FL (January 15, 2025) – On January 15, 2025, traffic crash investigators with the Lakeland Police Department arrested Daniel Kovacs in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash which occurred on November 23, 2024, in the 700 block of South Florida Avenue. Kovacs was arrested at his home around 1:45 p.m.

During the post-crash investigation it was determined the suspect vehicle was possibly a silver or grey Range Rover. On November 25, 2024, as investigators were checking with local repair shops, an employee of The Lakeland Body Shop Collision Repair contacted LPD and advised there was a vehicle dropped off for repairs which matched the suspect vehicle in this incident. Investigators examined the vehicle and found evidence consistent with the crash circumstances and evidence found at the scene. The vehicle had been recently washed, and attempts had been made to fix the damage with tape and zip ties. The vehicle was a 2022 silver Land Rover Range Rover Sport registered to Kovacs.

Investigators gathered video surveillance and other evidence which showed prior to the crash Kovacs spent a few hours at a downtown restaurant where he was seen consuming alcoholic beverages with another male, Miguel Rodriguez (age 41 of Windemere, FL). Further video showed Kovacs left the downtown area driving his Land Rover with Rodriguez as a passenger just prior to the crash which occurred at 12:02 a.m. Surveillance video from the crash scene showed the Land Rover colliding with the victim, Robin Brown (age 67 of Lakeland), and leaving the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.

Having developed sufficient probable cause, investigators arrested Kovacs; charging him with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Resulting in Death (F1) and Tampering with Physical Evidence (F3).

“This certainly is a heartbreaking case in which we are grateful for the cooperation of many Lakeland businesses who provided the evidence needed to ensure justice was served for Robin Brown. Our investigators have poured many dedicated hours of their time into this case to ensure that as well. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ms. Brown as they mourn her loss.” – Chief Sam Taylor

This case remains an open and active Investigation.