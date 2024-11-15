Tip Leads Lakeland Police To Arrest Suspected Child Rapist & Fugitive From Justice

On November 2, 2024, Lakeland Police were dispatched to a location on N Kentucky Ave in reference to a subject with a outstanding warrant. The incident location’s staff stated that LPD officers had previously come in looking for the subject, identified as Carl Crane III, for a warrant out of Wisconsin.

Crane is facing the rest of his life in prison for sexual assault after a teenage girl said he assaulted her on more than one occasion. Crane was charged in Racine County Circuit Court, in Wisconsin, with two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. If convicted, he faces up to 80 years in prison and/or up to $200,000 in fines.



Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reportee who pointed out Crane. Lakeland police detained Crane and confirmed with Wisconsin law enforcement the extradition, referencing warrant #OCA/721080-A. Based on the investigation above. there is probable cause to arrest Crane for FSS 941.13 Fugitive from Justice- Out of State Warrant.

This isn’t the first time Crane has been arrested by Polk County Law Enforcement. Crane has been arrested multiple times in Polk County, with records documenting at least three instances. These include arrests in December 2020 for failure to appear for driving without a license, simply battery, and in March 2022 for methamphetamine possession.

