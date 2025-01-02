Polk Deputies Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects Who Reportedly Robbed Victim At 7-Eleven Christmas Day

Polk County Sheriff’s Office Robbery detectives identified and arrested two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint on Christmas Day (December 25, 2024) in the 7-Eleven parking lot on Finley Avenue in Davenport.

The victim who was robbed was visiting family in Polk County and staying in a Davenport Airbnb. Around 5:00 p.m. on December 25th, the victim went to the 7-Eleven to clean up a coffee spill in the back of his car. He parked his car next to the vacuum and car wash area in the parking lot, proceeded to clean inside his car, then went inside the store to retrieve more napkins.

While he was inside the store, the two suspects, Christian Ayala (DOB 5/1/1999) and Najee Mears (DOB 7/20/1990) drove into the parking lot in Ayala’s gray Honda Accord and parked in front of the victim’s car. When the victim went back to his car, the suspects confronted him. Mears pointed a gun at the victim and told him to “give them what he had” and “don’t try anything, or I will shoot you.” The victim handed over his backpack that contained his wallet and personal belongings, including cash and credit cards.

The victim gave deputies a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle. Video surveillance was also obtained, which corroborated the victim’s statements and descriptions. PCSO Robbery detectives were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which was registered at an address on Sunny Day Way in Davenport.

On December 31, 2024, detectives responded to that address and made contact with Ayala and his mother, who confirmed Ayala lives there and that she rents a room to Mears. Ayala cooperated with detectives at the scene, and admitted to committing the armed robbery with Mears.

Initially, Mears refused to come out of the house, and was seen by detectives on the perimeter trying to jump over the back fence of the property. He ultimately surrendered peacefully and also confessed to the crime.

During a search of their rooms, detectives found the victim’s backpack and the personal belongings that were inside of it. They also seized 45.90 grams of marijuana from Mears’ room, and 35.60 grams of marijuana from Ayala’s room. Mears also had a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in his room.

Najee Mears has an outstanding Polk County warrant for failure to appear (original charge, petit theft) and two prior felony convictions in New Jersey for unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal trespassing. Ayala is currently on probation for possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Mears was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

Armed robbery (FL)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (F2)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (F2)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Resisting arrest (M1)

Ayala was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with:

Armed robbery (FL)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery (F2)

Possession of marijuana over 20 grams (F3)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (M1)

Violation of probation (M2)

“These two were certainly not celebrating Christmas appropriately – they were sticking a gun in someone’s face. Luckily they didn’t shoot the victim or anyone else, and thanks to the swift actions and excellent investigative skills of my detectives, they are now both behind bars.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff