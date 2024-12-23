24 Year Old Woman Killed In Lake Hatchineha Road Crash Saturday

On Saturday, December 21, 2024, at approximately 7:22 PM, PCSO deputies and PCFR responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Hatchineha Road, just east of Jennings Road North in Haines City. Two vehicles were involved, a 4-door green Nissan Sentra, and a white Nissan pickup truck. Each vehicle had one occupant.

The driver of the Sentra, a 24-year-old female from Kissimmee, was found entrapped in her vehicle with life threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 30-year-old male from Lakeland, also suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Both were transported to the hospital. Hatchineha Road was shut down in both directions for approximately three hours.

PCSO Traffic Homicide detectives and Forensic investigators responded to the scene. The vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on Hatchineha Road at the time of the crash. According to witness statements taken at the scene, the Sentra was heading westbound and was attempting to pass the vehicle in front of it by pulling out into the eastbound lane at the same time that the truck was heading eastbound. Evidence collected at the scene indicates that both drivers attempted to swerve to avoid a crash, but they collided and came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.

The female driver of the Sentra succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, December 22, 2024. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing at this time.